Next week in lockdown may include some rain

The sun shone on New Plymouth's Coastal Walkway on Saturday.

The weekend should be fine for most of New Zealand as the clock goes back in the early hours of Sunday morning ending daylight saving.

So far people have been able to enjoy walks in their neighbourhood and sitting outside during lockdown and the fine weather seems set to continue for most places at least in the short term.

Metservice meteorologist Dan Corrigan said the rest of the weekend is looking mainly fine in the North Island, especially in central and western parts.

GEORGE BLOCK/STUFF Fine weather has made being in lockdown a bit easier.

"There maybe a few isolated showers in Northland and the East Coast over the next couple of days."

Down south there is low cloud and drizzle around the West Coast and Fiordland, while the east coast of the South Island is mainly fine over the next few days.

"A band of rain will slowly work its way the up the west of the South Island on Monday. Nothing too drastic. There will be some scattered rain developing on Monday in Southland and Otago."

RICKY WILSON/STUFF People have been able to enjoy a walk in the sunshine during the first week of lockdown - keeping their social distance, of course.

Over the next week there are a couple of cold fronts are making their way up the country that may bring some rain.

"That band of rain that's moving up the South Island is going to be moving north and might bring rain to central parts of the North Island in the middle of the week."

Corrigan couldn't be sure what later in the week would bring, he said.

"But we could expect some rain."

Fire and Emergency New Zealand national advisor for fire risk management, Pete Gallagher, said people should use the lockdown as opportunity to check on fire alarms. has some simple advice for for everyone - smoke alarms save lives.

"Checking your smoke alarms are working doesn't take long and it could save your life.