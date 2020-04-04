Coronavirus: Six-year-old boy gets surprise visit during birthday in lockdown

A combination of lego from his grandma and a surprise visitor made Tigger Thomas' birthday in lockdown the "best ever".

The Akaroa boy turned six last Saturday and had his party in the confines of the Thomas' family home due to the nationwide lockdown.

It didn't stop him having a fun-filled day though, which was topped off when an unexpected guest arrived to wish him happy birthday.

Matt Thomas Akaroa boy Tigger Thomas gets a surprise visit to his lockdown birthday party.

Akaroa police Senior Constable Tim Johnson said he thought it would be "quite exciting for a 6-year-old" to be visited by a police officer on their birthday.

"Tigger and my son are in the same class at school so I knew it was his birthday - I guess I just wanted to do something fun for someone while I was out and about," Johnson said.

"I wasn't going to run it past (the prime minister), but I'm sure she'll be okay with it."

Tigger's dad, Matt Thomas, said he got a call from Johnson about thirty seconds before he pulled up to the Thomas' driveway, saying he wanted to wish Tigger a happy birthday.

"Tigger absolutely loved it, as you can see in the video. He said he had the 'best birthday ever' thanks to that visit and his favourite lego, which he got from his grandma," Thomas said.

"It's just a positive thing to share in the current climate. We sent the video to our family and friends and they all seemed to really love it, so we thought why not share it with the public and spread a bit of positivity."

It's not the only example of positive ideas people are coming up with during the lockdown. Last week, Stuff reported on the mother and daughter combo bringing the party to people's homes through video link.

Earlier this week, an Auckland street banded together to wish 6-year-old Jim Buckton a happy birthday by attaching balloons to their letterboxes and decorations on trees.