Car engulfed in flames after high speed crash in Christchurch

A person has serious injuries and another has been arrested following a fiery high speed crash into a fence.

A person has serious injuries and another has been arrested following a fiery high speed crash into a fence and a concrete power pole in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Greers Rd, Bishopdale about 2.30pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said the car, which was a red Ford Falcon, was observed by police driving dangerously shortly before the crash.

JAMIE GREEN/SUPPLIED Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Greers Rd, Bishopdale about 2.30pm on Saturday.

She said police were several hundred metres behind the vehicle at the time and no pursuit was initiated.

READ MORE:

* Two seriously injured in crash down bank near Dunedin

* Two people seriously injured in Bay of Plenty crash

* Person seriously injured after 'speeding' car crashes into fence in Auckland

"Two people were initially trapped in the vehicle, which caught on fire," she said.

JADE KENNEY Plumes of black smoke fill the air following the fiery crash in Christchurch.

"Officers immediately went and pulled them from the vehicle."

Debris from the vehicle struck a nearby person who received minor injuries and they were treated at the scene, she said.

A St John spokeswoman confirmed another person was seriously injured in the crash and they were taken to Christchurch Hospital.

JADE KENNEY/SUPPLIED Plumes of black smoke filled the air as the car was engulfed in flames.

It was understood they were an occupant of the vehicle.

Bishopdale resident Jamie Green was cycling home down Greers Rd when the red Ford Falcon being chased by police "flew" past him.

A few seconds later, the car careered straight through a fence and into a concrete power pole, snapping it in half before catching fire.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF A fuel tank left at the scene of the high-speed crash.

"I just saw this big puff of smoke … and the car went up in flames, I quickly biked down and I ran over and the cops had got the guy out by the time I got there and a girl soon after."

Green said the crash had left him "shaken up".

"The scary thing was seeing the car on fire and the people in it," he said.

A 34-year-old man was facing driving charges after the crash. He is set to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Brent Dunn said two crews from Harewood and Redwood were sent to the scene and extinguished the car fire.

He initially said early indications suggested a woman and a child were in the car when it crashed. However, that was not the case.

Greers Rd has been cordoned off while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.