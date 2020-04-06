Family in shock after dad cycling with daughter hit and killed by driver

Tara Hoeben, 14, was riding with her father, Clint Hoeben, when he was killed on Thursday.

Tara Hoeben ran to the gate of her North Canterbury home and cried out to her mother, "Dad's been hit by a van".

Clint Hoeben was out on short ride with the 14-year-old on Thursday, giving her tips on changing gears, when a driver heading in the same direction crashed into them, killing the father-of-two and leaving Tara with minor injuries.

South African-born Hoeben, 48, had only just fixed his mountainbike days earlier in an attempt to get fitter during the nationwide lockdown.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Emergency services were called to the crash on Oxford Rd, Fernside about 12.40pm on Thursday.

After a ride with 7-year-old son Cameron in the morning, he and Tara headed out after lunch. Wife Charmaine Hoeben shouted goodbye as the pair left.

One kilometre into the trip along Oxford Rd in Fernside, heading towards McIntoshs Rd about 12.40pm, they were struck from behind by a van. They were both wearing helmets.

HOEBEN FAMILY The Hoeben family, from left, Charmaine, Cameron, Clint and Tara.

Charmaine Hoeben said Tara could hear her father giving pointers on how to change gears, and "the next minute she was on the ground".

"She got up and she just ran over to where (Clint) was on the other side of the road, and she said there was blood on his face. She said she didn't touch him, she just kept screaming."

Shortly after a man in truck arrived at the scene. Tara then decided to run home to get her mother and tell her what happened.

HOEBEN FAMILY Clint Hoeben, left and his wife, Charmaine were married for 26 years.

Charmaine Hoeben, who was standing in the lounge, knew something was wrong when she saw her daughter running towards the gate.

"I ran outside and she just screamed 'Dad's been hit by a van, and Dad's not moving', I just jumped in my car and raced down there.

"I got down there he was lying on the ground ... I just screamed and people were standing by they had gloves on and they said I can't touch him, they said he has a pulse, he was fine, just unconscious."

HOEBEN FAMILY One of Clint Hoeben's biggest passions was dogs, his wife says.

With emergency services on the way, Charmaine Hoeben's father-in-law took her back to her car so she could be with Tara.

The pair waited as firefighters performed CPR.

"Then they stopped and I knew something was wrong."

Her father-in-law, who was holding the door closed so she could not get out, then gave her the devastating news.

"He just told me they'd done everything they could but he was gone and from there it was all a bit of a blur. I just couldn't understand why, I thought I was in a dream."

Tara, who was sitting in the back seat beside her had blood all over her and was in "complete and utter shock".

Hoeben said there was a paramedic on either side of them, telling her to take deep breaths.

"I just wanted to make sure that what they were telling me was true."

Eventually they let her go and see him.

"In that moment, he looked content. I just kept thanking him for saving my daughter's life. He stayed behind her to make sure if something happened it happened to him first, unconsciously he made sure she was saved ... I don't think I'd be able to carry on if both of them left me."

Then her emotions changed to questions of what went wrong. She could see the driver of the van sitting nearby, who appeared not to have a scrape on him. His van was badly damaged.

A LOYAL, DEVOTED MAN

The Hoebens moved to New Zealand from South Africa about 10 years ago. They originally lived in Christchurch before moving to Fernside after the earthquakes.

Hoeben remembers her husband as a "loyal, caring" person who gave everything he could to his family.

"He just treated everyone with respect. His family and friends meant the world to him and he would do just about anything for anyone if they needed it and it's just the type of person he was."

One of his biggest passions was dogs. He was the South Island vice president of Dogs New Zealand, a member of the New Zealand Dog Judges Association and the president of the Mainland Staffordshire Bull Terrier Society. The family have five.

'I JUST WANT HIM BACK'

Four days after the crash Charmaine Hoeben says the family were all coping differently. Clint Hoeben's brother was killed about 40 years ago when he was hit by a truck in South Africa.

"Clint's mother is a very devout Christian. I think in the moment when I told her she lost all belief, she was angry. This is her second son she's lost in a road accident. She kept saying there's no way God would allow this to happen to her twice."

Hoeben's son, Cameron, was "in his own little bubble" and was not opening up. While Tara was "struggling", and blaming herself for not being able to do anything for her father.

"She just keeps saying, 'I just want to hug him, I just want him to be back'."

Hoeben, who met her husband in high school and was married for 26 years, said she was trying not to think too far ahead.

"More than half of my life has been dedicated to him. I just don't know how I'm going to carry on by myself because I don't know what it's like, I have no idea."

A Givealittle page has been created to help the family.

Police are investigating and no charges have yet been laid.