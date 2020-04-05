Coronavirus: Marlburians still working, and not from home

Blenheim is quiet, except for supermarkets and grape trucks, during the Coronavirus lockdown.

Newly released data shows Marlborough is more locked down than most, except in visits to the workplace.

According to a mobility report published by Google, Marlborough has had a 25 per cent decrease in visits to workplaces compared to an equivalent period over January.

This is the smallest decrease of visits to workplaces across the country, with the national average showing a 59 per cent drop.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF New data shows lots of Marlburians are still working, and not from home.

In Auckland, there has been a 64 per cent drop in people visiting workplaces, in Hawke's Bay, a 51 per cent drop, and in Nelson, a 61 per cent drop.

Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens said the workplace figures were "unsurprising" as a high proportion of the region was employed in primary industries which continued to operate during lockdown.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Wine Marlborough general manager Marcus Pickens says having primary industries operating through lockdown could be a positive for the region.

"It doesn't mean that workplaces aren't operating very stringent practices," he said.

But Pickens said this could "actually" be a "really positive thing for Marlborough".

"Those early indications are showing that a lot of Marlborough industries are still operating.

GOOGLE REPORT The Google data shows Marlborough has had a 25 per cent decrease in visits to the workplace, but otherwise a high level of compliance with the lockdown.

"We could be a surge region after this passes. It could be a real opportunity for us ... because our primary sector is remaining in pretty good health.

"Hopefully we'd have a strong platform to rebuild from."

Google used data from users who had turned on their location history on their devices, with the reports showing how visits and length of stay at different places changed compared to a baseline.

BRYA INGRAM/STUFF Google figures show Marlborough has had an 83 per cent decline in visits to parks,

In places like grocery stores, shops and parks, Marlborough recorded greater compliance than national figures.

There had been a 92 per cent decrease in visits to "retail and recreation" venues, such as cafes and shops in Marlborough. Nationally, the figure was about the same, recording a 91 per cent decrease.

The number of Marlburians visiting grocery stores and pharmacies – places that have been deemed essential during the lockdown period – had dropped by 60 per cent. Nationally this was 54 per cent.

Marlborough also showed an 83 per cent decline in visits to parks, compared to the national 78 per cent decline.

The region recorded a 91 per cent decline in visits to "transit stations", compared to the national figure of 84 per cent.

Two new coronavirus cases were reported in Marlborough on Saturday, while three new cases were reported across the top of the south on Sunday.