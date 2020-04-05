Coronavirus: Mayor calls out Ministry for not disclosing case numbers by district

Waitomo District Mayor John Robertson says it is wrong that the Ministry of Health are refusing to break Covid-19 numbers down to each district.

A Waikato mayor is calling out the Ministry of Health for their "lack of transparency" about Covid-19 numbers by district.

The Waikato Region now has 146 confirmed cases of the virus, the second-highest number by region in the country.

Other than details of clusters in Matamata with 56 cases and a Waikato Rest Home with 14, the Ministry of Health have kept Waikato in the dark about where more than 60 cases are in the region.

Waitomo District mayor John Robertson believes this is unacceptable, saying the "community should be informed".

"Six days ago I reported that the first three cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in our [Waitomo] district," Robertson said in a Facebook post on Sunday.

"What you will not know was that a few hours later I received a message advising that the Ministry of Health did not want me to share this information with the community. They asked me to take down my Facebook post.

"I edited the post to remove the numbers, but did not take it down."

A week ago the protocol was that mayors would be told of cases in their local government area, Robertson told Stuff in an interview. He felt it was his "duty" to inform the community how many cases were in their district.

"I was very reluctant to take the post down...I thought it was ridiculous to take the whole post down because it wasn't just about the numbers. It was about, what I do everyday, spreading the message during the lockdown," Robertson said.

"The response that I got on Facebook from comments was overwhelmingly supportive to those people, wanting them to be looked after and saying whanau need to take this seriously and respect what the authorities are saying in the lockdown period.

"The Ministry is now not giving us that district information and I think they're wrong, because I think it would help the message that we are all trying to spread."

Robertson said he did not know exactly why the Ministry wanted him to take down the post, but assumed it was for privacy reasons and to stop "bullying in the community".

HAGEN HOPKINS/GETTY IMAGES Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry provided a "quite detailed breakdown" of cases in each DHB.

"I guess why I'm bringing it up is people ask me, and people ask other Waikato mayors what's going on.

"And as a mayor if I'm not allowed to tell something like that I'd prefer not to know it.

"I believe that the community that has elected me deserves to know that information, unless there is some good privacy reason to withhold it and I think in this case there is not.

In a statement, Waikato DHB director of communications Nick Wilson said if there is a cluster of confirmed cases this will be listed on the Ministry website, but specific locations of the individuals will not.

"Waikato DHB's Public Health team provides statements on any local clusters and the actions taken in response.

"The DHB currently does not provide further detail on the locations of individual cases as this risks breaching our patients' right to privacy."

Southern DHB, with 151 cases, however, are much more clear and transparent. On their website there is a map showing the break down of confirmed and probable cases by district.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the Ministry provided a "quite detailed breakdown" of cases in each DHB.

In some cases there was close relations between larger centres and the DHB total but in smaller regions this would be more dispersed, he said.

"There are privacy issues here. If you've got two to three cases in a small town there are issues around who those people might be," Bloomfield said.



Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said if people wanted more specific information on cases in their area to make decisions on their own actions it shouldn't change anything.

"Having that information shouldn't change the way people behave. We need everyone to act as if they have Covid-19," Ardern said.

As of Saturday 6152 people had been tested at Waikato Community Based Assessment Centres.