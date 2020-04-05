Auckland teen fighting for life in hospital after incident on rural property

The 15-year-old was airlifted to Auckland City Hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries on Saturday evening.

A 15-year-old girl is in hospital with life threatening injuries after an incident at a rural property in Auckland.

Police were called to an address on Whitmore Rd on the Tawharanui Peninsula around 6pm on Saturday.

The girl was found with "life threatening" injuries and airlifted to hospital for treatment, a spokesman said.

"Inquiries are still ongoing."

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter confirmed it attended the scene.

The girl was taken to Auckland City Hospital, spokesman Lincoln Davies said.