The crash happened on Brooks Rd on Monday morning.

One person has died after a car crashed into a tree on a rural road in Waipu, Northland.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were sent to the scene at 8.40am, on Brooks Rd in Waipu.

"The driver of a vehicle has crashed into a tree," the spokeswoman said.

"Sadly the person has died at the scene."

Northland Serious Crash Unit is investigating the crash, the spokeswoman said.