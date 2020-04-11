Southland's Murray Pfiefer: A modest man with a far-reaching legacy

Murray Pfeifer: When I leave, I want to leave the department fully staffed with great permanently appointed surgeons.

Invercargill has the friendliness of a group of staunch, young Southlanders to thank for luring the passionate surgeon Murray Pfeifer to Southland Hospital.

The master craftsman with a big heart says the community crept into his heart.

Pfeifer arrived in the region fresh out of med school, but went on to pioneer breast cancer care in the region and is one of the driving forces behind the Southland Charity Hospital.

He and his wife Jan soon settled in Southland and besides brief interludes in the United Kingdom and Dunedin, he's spent most of his career – more than 40 years – at Southland Hospital.

Pfeifer has been signalling his retirement for a number of years– he even appointed his own replacement last year – but says he can't leave without ensuring his patients are in the hands of a strong surgical department.

"When I leave, I want to leave the department fully staffed with great permanently appointed surgeons," he says.

It will be just one in a long line of legacies Pfeifer will have created.

It takes some pushing for the modest Pfeifer to open up about his proudest moments, despite having a long list to choose from.

He's represented Southland on national and Australasian bodies, been awarded by his peers and been heavily involved in the career development of younger surgeons, but at the end of the day, it's the thanks from patients he doesn't even recognise that fills Pfeifer with pride.

"Those are the real rewards, Every time is a highlight," he says.

Pfeifer thinks his involvement in the Southland Charity Hospital – of which he is the board chairman – is just a natural evolution of his strong desire to give back to the Invercargill community in thanks for the life it's afforded him.

"I see a lot of patients who I think I can help, but who can't get access to clinical services and can't afford private care," he explains. "Naturally, I want to help."

After helping out at the Canterbury Charity Hospital, Pfeifer is excited about the prospect of a similar facility in his hometown.

"It always seemed like a dream to me to have something like that in Southland," he says.

This isn't the first time Pfeifer has been behind a charity initiative for better care in the region.

Early on his career, when mammography was coming into its own, someone with "clearly great insight" wrote to The Southland Times to ask about mammography equipment at Southland Hospital.

As a breast and endocrine surgeon Pfeifer was tasked with a reply: there was none.

While the hospital was offering diagnostic mammography, he says: "It was so poor that it was poorly worth doing."

His suggestion that mammography equipment would be an asset triggered an outpouring of response and the launch of the Southland Mammography Service Trust.

The money needed to buy the equipment, and more, was raised in next to no time.

"They were struggling to turn the tap off." Pfeifer recalls.

The equipment allowed the southern region to become one of the first to pilot a breast screening programme in New Zealand.

Pfeifer notes that breast cancer treatment has evolved drastically during the years.

"Most surgeons are general surgeons, but a relatively small percentage of surgeons these days also do breast surgery," he explains.

Cancer treatment has moved on from when surgery was the only option, Pfeifer says, leading to much better outcomes for patients.

"General surgery as a craft is rapidly contracting," he adds.

When Pfeifer started his career as a vascular surgeon, he used to do a lot of open surgeries, but as technology has progressed, surgery is becoming far more conservative.

"In some places in the world, open surgery is just about a thing of the past," he says.

Pfeifer swells with emotion when he talks about the work he's done in Uganda with the Fountain of Peace organisation.

He was due to go again in May to set up a surgical camp, but Covid-19 have put his plans on hold for at least a year.

When he does get to the little village of Rwenjaza, Pfeifer plans to offer elective surgeries to town's population who would usually have to travel to the nearest hospital – an hour's drive away – for simple procedures like hernia treatment.

Pfeifer was drawn to Fountain of Peace because of it's founder's story: Peace Ruharuza overcame a life of abject poverty and now works to prevent other children from suffering.

The organisation operates a baby home where some 30 to 40 children under the age of three are cared for.

It's building a children's homes where the babies will go on to live until they're ready to move out on their own.

Unlike some other organisations, Pfeifer said all the money raised by Fountain of Peace goes towards initiatives instead of paying for administration costs.

"It's an amazing project, but it's a small outfit," he says. "They sort of run on the smell of an oily rag."

As keen explorers, Pfeifer and his wife hope to also do some leisure travelling when he does eventually retire.

They're eyeing a trip to Spain, Portugal and Croatia at the end of the year.

Then there's New Zealand, which they hope to traverse in their much-loved motorhome.

"We're looking forward to spending time together pursuing our interests," Pfeifer says.

But the end of the day, they'll always return to Invercargill.

"It's an amazing community populated by amazing people. It's been very good to us," Pfeifer says.