Coronavirus: Counting down 'til the end of lockdown

Jack 12, and Sean Campbell, 9 alleviate boredom with an imaginary fishing trip on the family boat in the front yard of their Brook home, in Nelson during the level 4 lockdown.

Velma and Anahera Vermaat​ are counting down the days until the end of the four-week lockdown period.

They are keeping tally on a whiteboard outside their home in The Brook.

In autumn sunshine on Monday the pair were enjoying morning tea in fold out chairs in their driveway. Anahera, 3, was drinking water from a wine glass, eating a pear and watching those getting in some exercise walking up and down the street.

BRADEN FASTIER Velma and her daughter Anahera Vermaat, 3 write a new saying on their sandwich board out front of their house Brook during the level 4 lockdown, Nelson.

Mum Velma has been writing quotes on the whiteboard each day, such as: "When someone told me I live in a fantasy I almost fell off my unicorn."

"We are all living in a bit of a fantasy world at the moment, that's how it feels," Velma said.

"We'll get through it and then we'll look back at this fascinating time."

A solo mum, Velma said her young daughter understood some of what was going on.

"We go on a bike ride and she tells me all the things that are closed."

When they rode past the exercise machines next to the Maitai River she said, "Look, the mama playground is also closed."

Next door, neighbours Jack and Sean Campbell were out on a fishing trip in their boat, which is sitting in a trailer on their front lawn.

Jack, 12, said since the lockdown he had been "very bored" but Sean, 9, said they had seen "little lambies" when they go for walks up the Grampians near their house.