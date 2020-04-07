Freedom in weeks for man convicted in wake of Fleet double murders

Mikaere Huru is set to leave prison less than three years into a six year sentence for two counts of manslaughter.

One of the men convicted for his role in the Fleet double murders is set to walk free from prison next month, less than three years into a six-year jail term.

Mikaere Hura, who was sentenced in December 2017 to six years imprisonment for two counts of manslaughter, will be freed on May 18 this year.

Raymond and James Fleet were killed in August 2017 in the wake of a botched methamphetamine 'cook' arranged by Raymond with a group of Black Power gang members.

NZ POLICE Raymond and James Fleet were killed in the wake of a bungled methamphetamine 'cook' that James played no part in.

James, who played no part in the 'cook', was murdered after witnessing his uncle's killing by Martin Hone, the gang president, after suspicion he had been stealing drugs from the gang.

Both men were beaten to death with a spade by Hone, who also used a vehicle to run over Raymond's head.

Hone was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum nonparole period of 20 years at the High Court in Rotorua in 2018 after pleading guilty to the murder of James and Raymond Fleet.

"It would seem as if those senior gang members sought retribution against Raymond Fleet over suspicions that some methamphetamine had gone missing," the Parole report said.

"Mr Hura and another prospect were required to assist them and were present at the time of the fatal assault on both victims by Mr Hone."

The Parole Board decision reveals Hura said he accompanied his co-offenders to the site of the murder as he was prospecting to join the gang and feared the consequences of refusal.

"He accepted that he knew violence was likely."

The ruling also revealed the Parole Board had spoken to Bronwyn Fleet, brother of Raymond and James' mother, and that she had expressed "concern that Mr Hura had clearly not taken responsibility for the decisions he made".

"He tended to shift his responsibility to the principal offender, whereas he could have made a difference at various points as events unfolded."

Hura, according to the report, accepted the criticism.

"He acknowledged he should have made different decisions," the report said.

"Through the work he had done in prison he maintained that he had changed."

Hura also expressed a desire to take part in a restorative justice meeting with Bronwyn Fleet before his release, a decision the Parole Board backed as likely to "further develop his insight into his offending".

He also said he had severed all gang ties and would not return to the Rotorua area on his release.

He will also be subject to a number of release conditions including not to associate with any Black Power members, not to possess or consume alcohol or drugs, not to communicate or associate with co-offenders and to comply with any monitoring requirements.

Hura was also deemed to be of low risk of re-offending.