Gun City co-owner Betsy Tipple dies

Betsy Tipple, the wife of Gun City chief executive David Tipple, has died unexpectedly after a brain aneurysm.

She died about 10.30am on Monday, aged 62, with all six of her children gathered around her bed in Christchurch Hospital.

"My beautiful wife Betsy has gone to be with Jesus," David Tipple said in a Facebook post.

TIPPLE FAMILY/SUPPLIED Betsy Tipple and David Tipple sample some of the famous Fairlie Bakehouse pies.

"So many lovely photos and memories to console us all now."

The Tipples met about 48 years ago when David was 16 and Betsy was 14.

SUPPLIED David and Betsy Tipple with their six children at a fundraising dinner with then-Prime Minister John Key.

Although they tried to elope two years later, David Tipple's mother would not let them marry until he was 20.

The couple opened the first Gun City store in Christchurch in 1978, when David Tipple was 23.

There are now 11 stores across the country. Betsy Tipple was a director of the company, alongside her husband, and their sons Matthew and Timothy.

SUPPLIED David and Betsy Tipple, of Gun City, brought their whole family along to meet MPs Winston Peters and Shane Jones in Christchurch in October last year.

The company claims it is the largest gun store in the world in terms of floor space and the sheer number of guns it has for sale.

"She was just a remarkable woman who focused on bringing joy to others," David Tipple said of his wife.

The couple were watching TV when Betsy Tipple told her husband she had a headache just before 10pm on Sunday night.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF David and Betsy Tipple opened their first Gun City store 42 years ago.

Seconds later, she fell unconscious on the floor.

Her husband immediately called 111 and emergency services arrived in nine minutes.

She was taken to Christchurch Hospital and cared for by staff in the intensive care unit. David Tipple was optimistic his wife would make it, but it was not to be.

Although only two people were meant to be allowed beside her in the ward, hospital staff allowed all of her children to be beside her until her final breath.

Most of the Tipples' children have been involved in the gun business. Daughter Chloe is a professional skeet shooter who finished 13th at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and 7th at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

David Tipple told Stuff in 2015 he was a "complete person" because of his marriage to a "Godly woman".



Betsy Tipple is survived by her husband, six children and 18 grandchildren.