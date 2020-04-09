Derogatory women scientist comments required counterbalancing view - Media Council

In a close decision, five members to four, the Media Council has upheld a complaint from NZ Freshwater Sciences Society.

On February 23, 2020 Stuff published an article headlined Whitebaiter blames 'chick scientists' for Government proposals. The opening sentence of the report said: "A Fish and Game councillor believes court action should be investigated if proposals – influenced by "chick scientists" who think whitebaiters should hold hands and sing kumbaya – are in fact passed."

The controversial comment, reported in full further into the article, from Fish and Game councillor Ken Cochrane, raised a storm of commentary over the following days, but in the original story no comment had been sought from any other person.

NZ Freshwater Sciences Society was "appalled and disappointed…It seems Stuff is happy to perpetuate and spread misogynist views on women in science for a cheap headline grab." They noted there had been no counterview provided. Further they said the article was at fault in giving emphasis to a discriminatory comment, normalising sexism and perpetuating misogynist views in a gratuitous way.

Stuff noted that the report clearly indicated that "chick scientists" was a direct quote from Ken Cochrane. The article was straight reporting in the public interest of "contentious comments made by an elected representative…..for which he has now been held to account". They said balance and fairness was provided by subsequent reporting.

The majority of the Media Council noted the story was undoubtedly newsworthy and led to the exposure of controversial, many would say very offensive, views about women and about a group in society supporting conservation. Stuff was to be commended for exposing that and for the subsequent reporting of alternative views which supported the value of women in science.

However, in the majority view, damage was done by the unrelievedly derogatory and sexist view covered so strongly by the headline, lead sentence and the further reporting in the article, of Mr Cochrane's views on "chick scientists". This supports the complainant's view that the story "normalises and perpetuates sexism in society" and in relation to women in science. It is regrettable that the Stuff story, although a strong and valuable piece of reporting, had no balancing comment at all.

Four members of the Council while agreeing the comments that Mr Cochrane made were derogatory, denigratory and sexist would not have upheld the complaint.

They agreed with the complainant that the comments "normalise and perpetuate sexism and society". However they noted the media has an important role in ensuring the public knows when those in positions of authority behave in such a way. 'Sunlight' is a powerful tool in challenging such unacceptable behaviour, they said. That Stuff did so decisively (with a clear headline) and with follow up articles should be celebrated. This resulted in a public outcry against Mr Cochrane, including calls for his resignation.

As dissenters, they did not wish to dissuade publications from highlighting unacceptable behaviour from public figures. Indeed they wished to encourage it. They would not have upheld this complaint.

The full Media Council decision is at www.mediacouncil.org.nz.