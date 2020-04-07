'Heartbreaking' as grandmother meets new grandchild through a window

When Nalini Bremner gave birth to her son Kahlo on March 27, her husband Tim wasn't allowed to come into the post-natal unit with her.

Tim's mother, Joany Bekkers, was desperately eager to meet her new grandchild, but by the time the couple brought their baby home, the Covid-19 lockdown had begun.

"It was heartbreaking," Bremner said, "At a time like you just want to be with your mum, your mother in law, your family."

After nearly two weeks of lockdown, the newborn and his grandmother finally had their first meeting, through a glass window.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Friendships flourish in unexpected Kiwi bubbles

* House of the week: Wanaka new build is an eclectic mix of eras and style

* The moment a 92-year-old meets her great grandaughter

* Cancer makes gran thankful for time left

"She lives just down the road, and she's sticking to her bubble but she was just so excited to meet him," she said.

"Seeing her so desperate to reach out a give him a hug and cuddle, it was really emotional. I cried, dad cried, grandma cried."

Nalini Bremner Joany Bekkers met her grandchild Kahlo through a glass window

While she's devastated they couldn't meet in person, Kahlo's first photo with his grandmother will be a cherished memory.

"The picture shows so much of what everyone is going through right now."

"It's definitely one for his 21st," Bremner said.