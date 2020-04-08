Coronavirus: Controversial Kiwi ad men Topham Guerin return for Covid-19 campaign

Kiwi digital advertising company Topham Guerin has been brought in by the New Zealand Government to help with its online ad blitz encouraging New Zealanders to stay home and fight Covid-19.

Topham Guerin shot to fame last year after leading successful online ad campaigns for the Australian Liberal party and the British Conservative Party during their countries' elections.

Both parties were successful. Topham Guerin have also been hired by the UK Government to front its own anti-Covid-19 marketing campaign, after the first round of ads were found ot be ineffective.

"Topham Guerin is proud to be working with the New Zealand Government to support the all-of-government response to Covid-19," said a Topham Guerin spokesman.

"This is a critical time to communicate clearly and effectively to all New Zealanders."

The firm specialises in creating viral content that gets spread rapidly on social media. One of their ads for the New Zealand response, a picture of a kiwi in a house with the text "be kind, stay home, save lifes" was shared by the likes of Rachel Hunter and the All Blacks - even the NZ First Party shared it.

SUPPLIED Sean Topham working with Scott Morrison on the election campaign.

The company began life in 2016, when Sean Topham, a former head of the National Party's Young Nats youth wing, and Ben Guerin, also a former Young Nat, set it up following stints working on political campaigns.

It has had success overseas with what have been dubbed "boomer memes", amusing videos that encourage viral sharing, sometimes by appearing to be low-budget and silly - traits that encourage people to share the videos.

Other hits have been high budget and high concept, like a famous scene from the film Love Actually recreated with Boris Johnson.

The firm has copped criticism from the left for deploying "digital dark arts", criticisms it refutes.

Former Topham Guerin clients have praised it, with Johnson lauding them as his "digi-kiwis".

The firm has retained a presence in New Zealand, but has not been working with the National party, which has led to speculation of a rift between Topham, Guerin, and National.