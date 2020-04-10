Coronavirus: Birdlife 'unexpected bonus' of lockdown

Motueka Resident Max Tait captured this kākā on a flame tree on his boundary during the Covid 19 lockdown on April 6.

An "unusual" sighting of a kākā in Motueka has brought joy amid Covid-19 isolation.

Melanie Boon and her daughter first noticed a large bird fly past them while they were in the garden of Boon's house, in the centre of town, last Saturday

They thought it might be a hawk, until it landed on an old aviary on her property, Boon said.

"I didn't know what sort of bird it was.

"It flew up into one of my trees and so I got a wee bit closer, not too close, and I was just talking to it and it made these amazing sounds."

a A rare sighting of a kākā was just the tonic for Motueka resident Melanie Boon's lockdown blues. Her daughter, Elsie-Anne Groovy, captured the bird at an old aviary on Boon's property.

She called the Department of Conservation (DOC) who advised her not to get too close or feed the native parrot, unless it looked injured.

Boon had seen native birds including moreporks, young falcons and wood pigeons at her house next to the Thorps Bush reserve - a block down from Motueka's main street - but never a kākā.

The bird's visit, for about half an hour, was the first time she had seen one in the flesh.

"I thought it was absolutely gorgeous.

"I was feeling quite down and out not having the social contact.

"It really made me feel quite positive again.

Boon questioned if the kākā came into Motueka because the town was quieter due to the lockdown.

Max Tait Max Tait photographed this kākā on the garage at his Motueka property during the Covid 19 lockdown. DOC says it is "unusual" to see kākā in the town.

Thorp Street resident Max Tait photographed a kākā on his property two days later.

He assumed it was the same bird, as his partner and her son had spotted a kākā in the area and at a neighbours on Saturday.

It was the first time they had seen a kākā in Motueka, since moving there about six years ago

"It was a wonderful experience."

"It as on our property for quite some time ... it didn't seem to mind us at all."

The Department of Conservation (DOC) could not say whether birds were becoming bolder in urban areas because fewer people were out and about.

DOC ranger Ivan Rogers said while there had been reports of kākā in places like Brightwater and Moutere in Tasman district over summer, it was unusual to see kākā in Motueka.

The bird was not one of the 24 released in the Abel Tasman National Park with Project Janszoon last year, because it didn't have a leg band, he said.

It was likely from the Flora area of Kahurangi National Park, where predator trapping and 1080 predator control was helping increase kākā numbers.

Kaka would come into urban and rural areas to feed on nectar and fruit, Rogers said

"With people at home during Alert Level 4, people are noticing native birdlife around them more.

"Having more opportunity to see the native birds in our gardens is an unexpected bonus from the lockdown."

DOC asked people to admire the kākā from a distance, and take care not to disturb them.