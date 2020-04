Plumes of black smoke seen coming from the fire.

Fire crews in Tauranga are battling a blaze at a house on Bradley Ave.

Emergency services were called to the fire about 3.10pm on Wednesday, northern fire communication shift manager Craig Dally said.

They received multiple calls about the fire, which was well alight when crews arrived.

All people were accounted for and there were no reports of injuries.

Three crews are in attendance.