Moderate 4.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Christchurch

A magnitude 4.3 earthquake was felt in Canterbury on Thursday morning.

According to GeoNet, the quake hit 10 kilometres south-west of Christchurch, near Lincoln, at a depth of 6km at 7.49am.

It was originally recorded as a magnitude 4.4.

GeoNet The quake hit near Lincoln, Canterbury, at 7.49am on Thursday.

GeoNet rated the quake as moderate.

More than 9000 people submitted "felt reports" to GeoNet, most in Christchurch but some as far afield as Akaroa, Kaiapoi and Oxford.

Lincoln man Shawn O'Brien said he heard the quake first.

"It did shake quite hard," he said.

"I was considering getting out of bed. The dogs started barking from next door, a few of them."

The shaking lasted for about 10 to 15 seconds, he said.