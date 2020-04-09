Barriers up at Auckland regional park as visitors break rules and defecate on floors

Police have advised people not to travel during the lockdown.

Concrete barriers have been up at the entrance of a regional park after reports of people breaking into the area and defecating on toilet floors during the coronavirus lockdown.

The barriers are up at the Muriwai Regional Park in West Auckland, on the intersection of Motutara and Coast Rd, on Thursday after reports that people were damaging the gate to access the park and beach, and breaking into toilets.

There have also been incidents of defecating on toilet floors and changing sheds, which staff have had to clean up.

SUPPLIED Concrete barriers set up at the intersetion of Motutara and Coast Rd entrance of the Muriwai Regional Park.

Rodney Local Board chairman Phelan Pirrie labelled the behaviour appalling.

All three blocks of toilets at the park have had defecating incidents, and the changing shed near the beach also, he said.

"People are climbing over or under the toilet doors to access these toilets which are clearly closed. And to top that off, they're defecating on the floor. Some just do it right in the toilet entry way," Pirrie said.

"Anyone who thinks doing this kind of thing is funny or smart needs to give themselves a hard slap. Rangers are having to deal with this and getting special cleaning staff to sort it out."

He said the park has been busier than usual during the lockdown with unnecessary travel from outsiders.

DANIELLE CLENT/STUFF Rodney Local Board chairman Phelan Pirrie.

There are usually 10-15 cars seen parked up by the road or seen on the road each day, some trailing horse floats.

Despite efforts to keep gates closed and putting up temporary barriers like logs, people were still cutting through or moving the logs to access the park.

"People should not be driving out and they are not meant to be there."

DANIELLE CLENT/FAIRFAX NZ Muriwai Regional Park and gannet colony (file image).

There have also been incidents of people walking their dogs on the Maukatia Gannet Path, a protected area in the regional park for seals, gannets and penguins.

"It wasn't some random thing dreamt up for kicks, seals have been mauled to death there by dogs.

"If a dog rips through the gannet colony, it will kill chicks that are unable to escape."

Pirrie said the presence of dogs in the area will put to waste volunteers' work who have spent hundreds of hours encouraging penguins to nest at Maukatia.

"Dogs will undo that work in minutes. It clearly says No Dogs, that means - no dogs. It doesn't mean 'psssst your dog is fine, everyone else's dogs aren't', it actually means what it says. Just don't.

Pirrie said he was very frustrated that a small group of people are behaving in a very selfish way during the nationwide lockdown.

The concrete barriers, installed by Auckland Transport, may offer some sort of relief to stop the unessential travel but it posed difficult for emergency services who may need to access the park and the beach.

"These people are causing inconvenience to the majority of people who are cooperating and making sacrifices in the current situaton."