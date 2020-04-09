Coronavirus: Group snapped gathering at Wairarapa club during Covid-19 lockdown

A group of people was spotted gathering at the Masterton Club on Wednesday.

A group of people has been photographed at a Masterton community facility during the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

The group was seen chatting at the Masterton Club car park on Wednesday, halfway through New Zealand's mandatory four-week lockdown period.

The alert level four restrictions currently imposed require people to stay at home except for essential travel and to exercise in their local areas.

SUPPLIED The gathering appears to be in breach of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown rules.

People are only permitted to associate with those they live with, or who are inside their "bubble".

Photos of the gathering were provided to Stuff on condition of anonymity.

They show several people gathered in the car park, including some not observing the prescribed two-metre distancing.

The club could not be reached for comment.

On Tuesday, police revealed hundreds of people had broken the rules in the first 12 days of the lockdown, leading to arrests and court appearances.

People in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Invercargill had been caught by police after breaking the rules.

While a few had been set to appear in court on other offences, many had been charged with obstructing a medical officer under the Health Act or breaching the Civil Defence Emergency Management Act.

During a briefing on Tuesday afternoon, director-general of heath Ashley Bloomfield said 263 people had been issued with warnings over breaching lockdown rules, with 16 of them facing charges.