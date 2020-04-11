Resident may face bill after tree felling went wrong sparking fire and power cuts

A 10-metre gum being cut down for firewood fell on power lines causing power outages and starting a scrub fire in a Taylor Pass Rd property, south of Blenheim.

A Marlborough resident who felled a tree on to power lines sparking a fire and electricity cuts is facing a bill from the power company.

Fire and Emergency NZ Marlborough principal rural fire officer John Foley said a resident was cutting a tree on their Taylor Pass Rd property when it fell and pulled down a power line, sparking a fire that spread to four hectares of scrub on Wednesday afternoon.

"They were cutting a10-metre tall gum tree for firewood," he said.

It took about two hours to contain the fire with the help of 25 firefighters from Blenheim urban and rural brigades as well as crews from Rarangi, North Bank and Koromiko and two helicopters with monsoon buckets.

Marlborough Lines operations manager Warner Nichol said it would be looking to recover the cost of the damage.

"When a third party damages our network we normally look to recover the cost from them," he said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF With the help of 25 fire fighters and two helicopters with monsoon buckets, it took about two hours to contain the fire.

Hundreds of Marlborough Lines customers lost power for about 45 minutes, but there were 17 customers who had to wait until 8.45pm to get their power back.

Nichol advised people to call the Marlborough Lines and consult with them before undertaking any jobs near power lines.

"As a safety measure we advice people to contact us if they want to work in the vicinity of our power lines, such as tree maintenance etc," he said.

Stuff calls to the property involved were not answered.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The property was 5km south of Taylor Dam.

The incident following a safety warning last week not to overload household multiplugs during the coronavirus lockdown.

"There is a higher chance now for an electrical type of fire to occur through over heating of multiboxes," Foley said.

He suggested spreading electrical equipment around the house, not plugging all into one multibox, and using different power points to minimise the risk of fire. It was also important to check smoke alarms.

This year Marlborough would continue its total fire ban at least for another few weeks. This was not just because the ground was still dry but was also due to safety concerns around firefighters because of the coronavirus outbreak.

He said people had breached the fire ban, putting firefighters at unnecessary risk as they could be potentially exposed to the virus during callouts.