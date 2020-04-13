Coronavirus: Rest home hails volunteers for helping care amid Covid-19 outbreak

Volunteer Robert Brooks has come into help Atawhai Assisi Rest Home take the elderly out for walks around the facility.

Robert Brooks slowly pushes Joseph Snook through the rose gardens of Waikato's Atawhai Assisi rest home and hospital.

They stop every 10 metres for a chat, listening out for the trill of the birds from the nearby aviary.

Every day for the last two weeks, 53-year-old Brooks has volunteered his time at the Hamilton facility which became the epicentre of the Waikato's first Covid-19 cluster, one of 13 clusters around the country.

He spends six to eight hours a day with the residents, helping them to exercise, cutting their food or chatting about the photos that adorn their bedroom walls.

"The residents are treasures. I chat to them about their lives, families and things they enjoy," he said from the rest home on Good Friday.

"It's a privilege and honour to help those residents, especially when their families can't come in."

The rest home and hospital south of Hamilton on Matangi Rd, had to stand down 27 staff after a resident in the hospital wing was diagnosed with Covid-19 on March 22. He'd been visited by his overseas based daughter on March 10 who later tested positive for the virus.

There have subsequently been 14 cases linked to the cluster including two residents, six staff members and members of their families.

With two dozen staff gone in a day, and the hospital wing grappling with putting residents into isolation and filling a void in the roster before the nationwide lockdown, finding replacement help was critical, Tamahere Eventide chief executive Louis Fick said.

"We could not have kept going without staff going the extra mile and people being willing to work at Assisi with all the fear and anxiety caused by Covid-19."

They put out a call for volunteers. Brooks answered.

As an authorised officer with the Waikato police, Brooks usually transports prisoners through the courts and watches over offenders at Hamilton's central police station watchhouse.

He was meant to be spending his current long service leave on a respite trip to the United States and Mexico.

But a close family member got sick and was transferred to the Assisi facility for care. Then coronavirus struck.

"They called out for volunteers...The easiest thing would be to stay home and do nothing but I thought there's a need so I'd lend a hand.

"Their families can't come in so the least I can do is take them out into the sunshine, for walks, spend time talking to them."

He is undeterred by the virus. Each shift he wears gloves and a mask, and frequently washes his hands.

When he goes home to the Ohaupo property he shares with his adult son and grandchildren, he sheds his clothes and shoes at the same spot each day. Then he immediately showers before interacting with anyone.

"I try and isolate myself as much as possible, and they're at home, not going anywhere."

Visitors have not been allowed at the 86-bed facility, or its sister Tamahere Eventide site, since before the lockdown.

Elderly residents are particularly vulnerable to the disease with all four of New Zealand's deaths being people aged 70 and over.

When their first resident tested positive, Assisi shut down both the rest home and hospital wing . Residents had to stay in their rooms and eat meals alone for their own safety, Fick said. After showering and toileting they were transferred back to their beds or where practicable armchairs for the day.

Twenty-seven staff, mostly nurses and carers, were initially stood down. Another six, including clinical nurse leaders, the head chef and divisional therapists, had to self-isolate the week after.

Neither of the residents who tested positive were symptomatic with one now classed as 'recovered' and the other due out of isolation on Sunday.

"Operationally this was very hard. Staff worked longer shifts covering each other and care staff were short. It was social interaction that was limited for the residents as we compromised to ensure health and safety of residents and staff."

At times during the crisis, the critical ratio of staff to residents was breached, Fick said.

"The ratio is not a mathematical number as each person's needs at a point in time differ. But if these people [who volunteered] had not come, we would have struggled daily. These people were wonderful doing the work that was needed safely and without taking short cuts."

Some like 53-year-old registered nurse Donna Hall have taken up nursing shifts. Others have become caregivers and worked the in the kitchen. ​

And the rest home wouldn't have functioned without general manager for care and services, Em Robinson, who only started her role in January.

"She made decisions in a logical way, asking for help when unsure, seeking collaboration when it was needed and most importantly making the big calls quickly and clearly," Fick said.

"The rate at which issues and problems came at us in the early days of the lockdown was almost overwhelming."

Robinson made critical calls without her two clinical nurse leaders while balancing her family life, trying to arrange flights for her daughter home from Otago University.

Fick describes them all as "heroes".

"Brave, brave, brave. People have likened the outbreak to a time of war and these folk are the frontline defending our residents from the risk of this disease."