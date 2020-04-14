Multiple sclerosis sufferer says stem cell treatment in India has 'saved her life'

Anne Besley chose to have stem cell treatment to avoid becoming permanently disabled.

A former operating theatre nurse with multiple sclerosis says stem cell treatment in India has changed her life.

Anne Besley, 50, from Green Bay, West Auckland, has been battling MS – an often disabling disease of the central nervous system – since she was 36.

Besley had to leave her job at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital because she was dropping things, having memory issues and was in constant pain.

In 2019 Besley began to look at treatments that could put her MS into "permanent remission" and found hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), which is used in New Zealand for some forms of cancer, but not available for MS.

READ MORE:

* MS sufferer seeks stem cell treatment

* Stem cell clinics accused of taking advantage

* Bay woman returning home to step for MS

Originally, Besley planned to go to Russia for treatment at a cost of $120,000, but was recommended a cheaper option in New Delhi, India, for $42,000.

The treatment involves harvesting stem cells from the bone marrow, followed by chemotherapy to shut down the faulty immune system. Stem cells are then given back to grow a new healthy immune system.

Besley said the decision to travel to India was a "no-brainer" and by accessing her Kiwisaver, as well as donations and fundraisers from friends and family she was able to travel to India with her husband in October 2019.

"It all happened so quickly, the day I landed in India testing to check whether I could have the procedure started right away," Besley said.

ANNE BESLEY/SUPPLIED Besley having her stem cells harvested in hospital.

The next four weeks were spent in Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, with haematologist Dr Gaurav Kharya leading the treatment.

"There were tests, then a stem cell harvest and chemotherapy for four weeks," Besley said. "It wasn't a pleasant treatment, I was very sick for a while but the results were excellent."

Since returning home, Besley said she finally feels as if she's "truly in remission" and her doctor is pleased with her progress.

ANNE BESLEY/SUPPLIED Due to the chemotherapy, Besley lost her hair.

"All of my symptoms have calmed down - I've only needed to use my crutch once. I don't tire as easily and I can do all my housework in one burst, I'm very glad I had it done."

Besley said the hardest part was being away from her 15-year-old daughter for a month.

"She stayed with her grandparents and we Skyped every day, she saw me when I was so unwell, but she handled it all amazingly.

ANNE BESLEY/SUPPLIED Besley and her husband Brett, on the flight home to New Zealand.

"I wasn't able to cuddle my cats for six months either because I was so vulnerable to infections which was hard for me because I'm a nutty cat woman."

Multiple Sclerosis Society of New Zealand vice-president Neil Woodhams said the society had been pushing for HSCT to be available for MS patients in New Zealand since 2017.

"It's on the Ministry of Health's radar, we've seen a significant amount of interest around it – we met with the ministry in 2017 to push them to engage with us and clinicians, to establish the criteria under which it might become available."

Woodhams said evidence from overseas trials had shown, for some MS sufferers, HSCT was a "valid and useful treatment".