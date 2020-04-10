Coronavirus: Whangamata hasn't seen influx of holidaymakers locals feared

Some may have been expecting an influx of people sneaking into holiday homes but in Whangamata that's not the case.

Checkpoints were set up across the country to stop any potential holidaymakers sneaking into their baches over the Easter break but one hotspot hasn't seen the influx some locals expected.

In Whangamata, rumours were rife there would be an invasion of out-of-towners.

But Sergeant Will Hamilton, in charge of Whangamata police on the Coromandel Peninsula, told Stuff on Friday that people were fairly compliant and there had not been the influx some permanent residents may have been expecting.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Police have a number of checkpoints in place due to Covid-19 lockdown and Easter weekend approaching.

There were a few - he couldn't give exact figures - who had breached the alert level four regulations that prohibit any non-essential travel.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Police urge Nelsonians to stay home in their bubble over Easter

* Coronavirus: More than 360 lockdown breaches, 45 prosecutions

* Coronavirus: One dead but road toll down more than 16-and-counting

* Coronavirus: PM, police Covid-19 warning – don't go to your bach this Easter

"There are rumours about out-of-towners and bach owners congregating in town and there certainly is a minority of them around the area, however I don't believe the problem is as significant as the rumours among the Whangamata township have indicated."

Traffic technology at the entrance to the popular beachside town showed the same volume of traffic as the first week of lockdown.

Tes technology is new, having been installed in February, and although there was no comparison to previous years, it would indicate it was just the local population moving around, Hamilton said.

"The movements coming in and out were fairly consistent as the same time last week in lockdown. I would expect to see a marked increase on those traffic numbers if we had a mass influx of holidaymakers."

KELLEY TANTAU/STUFF Two police officers at a checkpoint for "traffic compliance" at the bottom of the Kopu-Hikuai hill.

Hamilton addressed some of the rumours on social media after a "sour culture" had begun developing online in recent days. There had been talk of vigilante patrols to monitor traffic around town.

"There were some comments beginning to get derogatory, out of line and morally unacceptable."

Now was the time to be working as a community, he said, and most of those in Whangamata had been abiding by the rules. No surfers or boaties had been out in recent days. Lines at the supermarket were consistent with previous lead-ups to the Easter break.

"The response has really been amazing and we have had some pretty lovely feedback from the community. It's heartwarming to see families out and about on their bikes, spending quality time together.

"A big thank you to the surfing community who have listened to what we have said and refrained from getting out there. Everyone is doing a fantastic job, we're all in it together so the more we focus on complying with the rules the sooner we'll get out of this."

He reminded locals there was no fishing or surfcasting from the wharf. And a Tinder date was not essential travel.

Police were deploying checkpoints at a number of locations, in collaboration with local authorities and Civil Defence Emergency Management Groups, throughout the Easter weekend, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster announced earlier this week.

One checkpoint in Waikato found 20 per cent of those stopped were flouting restrictions and were turned away.

"We have conducted a number of checkpoints already across the district and we're generally pleased with the high level of compliance we are seeing," Waikato District Commander Inspector Andrew Mortimore said in a statement on Thursday.

"The majority of people we have spoken to understand the rules and the importance of sticking to them, and we thank them for their efforts. However there are still examples of people breaching the restrictions, and putting themselves and others at risk in the process."

Police will first educate, but if people continue to breach the rules they will be warned and arrested where necessary.

"Travelling to the holiday home or bach for the weekend is not allowed.

"The rules are clear – you need to stay at your home during the alert level four period, expect for essential travel like supermarket shopping or going to the pharmacy."