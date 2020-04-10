Hawke's Bay teen captures stunning pictures of his siblings silhouetted against supermoon

Fifteen-year-old Lachie Kirk captured his brother popping a wheelie on a mountain bike in front of Thursday night's supermoon on his family's Hawke's Bay farm.

With a clear night's sky and a supermoon beaming down on his family's farm Lachie Kirk, 15, reached for his camera.

About 7pm on Thursday, Kirk used a long lens and a steep angle to snap his siblings' silhouettes as the moon made an unusually close pass to the earth.

Having been thwarted the night before by clouds he had to hurry to get into the right position.

LACHIE KIRK/SUPPLIED Lachie Kirk, 15, used a mobile app to work out exactly where and when he needed to be on his family's farm as the supermoon moved across the sky.

"[The moon] was moving quite quickly and I had to keep running back down the hill."

READ MORE:

* Why so many Kiwis are shooting on film

* Film photography makes a comeback

* NZ photographer captures best engagement photo

* Auckland Festival of Photography seeks contributions

Shouting directions to his brother Kegan, 13, and sister Caitlin, 12, from the bottom of a hill on his family's property near Waipukurau, he shot the pictures over half and hour from 150 metres away.

LACHIE KIRK/SUPPLIED Kirk's sister Caitlin, 12, leaps in the air in front of the supermoon.

He had to reposition himself several times as the moon moved across the sky.

Kirk said he had been inspired by the famous scene in Stephen Speilberg's science fiction film E.T the Extra-Terrestrial in which a boy and a friendly alien take a night-time flight on a bicycle.

"That's what I was going for."

LACHIE KIRK/SUPPLIED Kirk says his series of photos was inspired by Stephen Speilberg's film E.T the Extra-Terrestrial.

Kirk used PhotoPills - an app that among other things allows the user to calculate when the sun or moon will appear over certain geographical features - to help work out the necessary position and timing to get his shots.

The cononavirus lockdown had given him plenty of spare time for photography and he planned on spending more time behind the lens in the coming weeks, he said.