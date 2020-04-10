One person cut from vehicle after serious crash

Two vehicles were involved in the serious crash that has closed State Highway 1 between Tokoroa and Taupō.

One person has been cut from a vehicle after a serious crash on a major highway through the North Island.

Two vehicles were involved in the serious crash that closed State Highway 1 between Tokoroa and Taupō for a short time on Friday.

The collision happened at 12.50pm about 3km north of Oruanui Rd.

At least one person was trapped in a vehicle and had to be cut out by firefighters from Tokoroa and Taupō, Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Kaisey Cook said.

Police and ambulance were already at the scene when the two brigades arrived.

She did not have details about the person's status or if anyone else was injured.

The road was closed for a short time between Tokoroa and Wairakei for a serious crash investigation with detours via Poihipi Rd and Tirohanga Rd.