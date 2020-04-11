Police dog handler and two motorists seriously injured in south Auckland chase

A police officer and two motorists sustained serious injuries during a fleeing car incident in south Auckland on Good Friday (file photo).

Three people, including a police dog handler, have been seriously injured after a fleeing vehicle collided with a police car in Auckland.

Police attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle on Gainsborough St, Manurewa, shortly after 11pm on Good Friday.

Inspector Daniel Meade said the vehicle fled before police could initiate a chase.

The fleeing vehicle sped through a t-intersection directly into the path of another police vehicle responding to the same incident.

An officer and his dog were both in the second vehicle, which was seriously damaged in the collision, he said.

The police officer sustained serious injuries, the two occupants of the fleeing vehicle were also seriously injured.

The dog was unharmed in the incident.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene and the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified.