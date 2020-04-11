Police and Armed Offenders Squad attend Invercargill incident

Police and AOS attended an incident in Newbie St, Invercargill.

Police and an Armed Offenders Squad attended an Invercargill address after a report about a person with a firearm.

A police spokesman said police officers went to the Newbie St address after the report, which came in at about 7.15pm on Saturday.

AOS also attended the incident "as a precaution", he said.

"On arrival there was nothing of note, and no firearms were located."

No injuries have been reported.

A witness who contacted Stuff said they heard loud bangs, and a police officer on a loud hailer.

MORE TO COME



