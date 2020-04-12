Weather: snow and gales predicted for Easter Monday

Snow is expected to affect high inland roads in Otago and Canterbury on Monday. (File photo)

The run of golden lockdown weather is about to come to an end, with a front predicted to bring snow to the South Island and gales to the lower North Island on Monday.

Many parts of the country are expected to be battered by a front hitting the country late on Sunday, which will bring periods of heavy rain and strong winds through to Tuesday.

Snow was expected to lower to 700 metres around Canterbury and to 500 metres in Otago and Southland, affecting higher inland roads.

A heavy rain warning remained in force for northern Fiordland and Westland, including the Otago and Canterbury Headwaters, Buller and the Northwest Nelson Ranges.

Heavy rain watches remained in force for the remainder of Fiordland, Nelson, northern Marlborough and Mount Taranaki, while a watch was in force for the Ranges of Gisborne and eastern Bay of Plenty.

A strong wind warning was now in force for Wellington and the Marlborough Sounds.

Strong wind watches for severe gales remained in force for coastal Buller and Westland, South Taranaki and coastal Nelson, and the remainder of Marlborough, while wind watches were now in force for the North Canterbury high country, Banks Peninsula, Taihape and inland Whanganui, Wairarapa and Central Hawkes Bay.

The New Zealand Transport Agency issued a road snowfall warning for the South Island passes for Monday.

Snow was predicted to fall on the Lewis Pass in Canterbury, the Lindis Pass in Central Otago, the Crown Range Road near Queenstown and the Milford Road on Monday. Two to five centimetres of snow was predicted on the roads except for the Milford Road, where 5 to 10cm may accumulate about the tunnel, with lesser amounts to 500 metres.

Rain and strong northerly winds were expected hit before the front, and then be followed by a strong and cold south to southwest flow and showers.