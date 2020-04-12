Coronavirus: Officials issue advice on weddings during Covid-19 lockdown

You can still have your wedding in lockdown as long as strict guidelines are followed. (File photo).

Couples are being told to avoid getting hitched during the coronavirus lockdown, but some nuptials can still go ahead - with conditions.

Registrar-general of Births, Deaths and Marriages Jeff Montgomery said a wedding could still happen as long as the celebrant was from the couple's bubble, or lived close by.

Social distancing rules and official guidelines must also be followed, and only five people could attend including the couple.

However, he said marriages are not encouraged or condoned while New Zealand remained at level 4 alert.

Montgomery clarified the rules after the NZ Herald reported on an Auckland couple tying the knot at their home, despite the nationwide lockdown.

A backlash followed, with marriage celebrants complaining the wedding should not have gone ahead.

Montgomery said only the couple, two witnesses and the celebrant could attend a wedding during lockdown.

"If a couple believes, for whatever reason, that their marriage will go ahead, the registrar-general advises that they only use a celebrant in their bubble or who lives very close by, for example, across the street," he said.

1 NEWS Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield provided the latest figures on Easter Sunday.

"There are more than 10,000 celebrants in New Zealand so a local celebrant should be possible."

Physical distancing, protective equipment and Covid-19 hygiene requirements should be used.

"The registrar-general strongly advises celebrants to carefully consider any request to conduct a marriage and whether it is the right thing to do at this time, taking into account the Ministry of Health's guidance."

Robyn Edie Oyster Cove restaurant, at Stirling Point in Bluff, hosted a wedding before the nationwide lockdown started. The event is now linked to New Zealand's biggest coronavirus cluster with 86 cases.

No celebrants were obligated to perform a ceremony and they were reminded that it was not an essential service, he said.

Those couples hoping for a virtual wedding were also out of luck.

The release said a marriage could not occur virtually as the couple, celebrant and witnesses must be physically present in the same place.

Only the forms could be done online.

Social events have been reported as a "mixing bowl" for coronavirus to spread.

A wedding reception in Bluff, held before the lockdown started, created New Zealand's biggest Covid-19 cluster.

There had been concerns about proceeding with the wedding, including from the bride and groom.

The Bluff wedding is now linked to 86 confirmed coronavirus cases, including one death.