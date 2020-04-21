Coronavirus: Surfers break lockdown rules after police called to potential rescue in Kāpiti

Police were called to a group of surfers on the Kāpiti Coast on Tuesday, even as the country remains in coronavirus lockdown.

On Tuesday morning, a member of the public spotted a surfer – one of a small group – who looked to be in distress on The Parade in Paekākāriki.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to the incident at 8.30am but no rescue was needed. Police officers reminded the surfers, who were now out of the water, about the lockdown rules.

But the rules continue to be broken in the area – at 9.15am, a Stuff reporter saw two surfers in the water a long distance from the shore.

"Police would remind people we are still operating under Alert Level 4 restrictions right now - so people should be staying home," the spokeswoman said.

"We are asking people to stay local, apply common sense and not do anything that could risk injury or require search and rescue services."

The Ministry of Health's director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has made it clear that recreation and exercise under alert level 4 did not include swimming and water-based activities.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Police officers across the country have been keeping an eye on beaches as some people continue to ignore the lockdown rules. (File photo)

This includes surfing and boating as that could expose people to danger or may require the help of search and rescue services.

However, there had been confusion in the past around whether or not surfing was allowed during the lockdown.

When the country moved to alert level 4 on March 26, Christchurch police gave information to surfers but did not give out any warnings or lay charges.

In Raglan, where the local boardriders' club asked people not to surf, police were asking surfers how they got to the beach.

Sumner surfer Josh Newsome-White, 30, previously told Stuff he and his mates would not be hitting the beaches during the lockdown period.

"It's so easy to do something where you can hurt yourself [while surfing] and that means you're just bringing other people again into that bubble. Just stay at home."

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police officers reminded surfers at Paekākāriki on Tuesday morning about the lockdown rules after police were called to a potential rescue. (File photo)

Before level 4 restrictions were put in place, Coastguard New Zealand told people not to go out on the water during lockdown.

Coastguard New Zealand chief executive Callum Gillespie said it had received a lot of calls and messages from the public about going out on the water during lockdown.

"The answer is no," he said.

"Should you get into difficulty, you will quickly want help from Coastguard volunteers and staff, requiring them to leave self-isolation and come together to help you.

"Please don't put yourself or others at risk, stay off the water and out of harm's way as we unite against Covid-19."