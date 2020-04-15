'He's got a bit of explaining to do': Man injured on off-limits island during Covid-19 lockdown

A TECT rescue helicopter on the beach near Moturiki/Leisure Island.

A firefighter has been injured coming to the aid of a man who fell on a Bay of Plenty island closed due to the coronavrius lockdown.

Emergency services were called after the man fell on Moturiki/Leisure Island at Mount Maunganui around 5.20pm Wednesday.

The island, connected to shore by a man-made land bridge, is off-limits during the alert level four coronavirus restrictions and temporary signage warns people to stay away.

TECT Rescue Helicopter pilot Hendry De Waal said the man fell while at the top of the island on to rocks near the blowhole.

He and his crew flew to the area to assist and in the meantime a firefighter involved in the rescue also came to grief on the island.

De Waal and his crew winched up the first man, who was believed to have suffered a broken ankle and facial injuries, then took him to the beach where an ambulance was waiting.

"I think he's got a bit of explaining to do."

GOOGLE MAPS Moturiki/Leisure Island.

They flew back to the island and lowered an intensive care paramedic to the stricken firefighter, who had some difficulty walking.

The paramedic and firefighter were then winched up to the safety of the helicopter.

All up, the TECT Rescue Helicopter was airborne for more than an hour.

A man living nearby confirmed there were signs warning not to walk on the island, which was closed during the lockdown.

Five police cars were at the scene during the rescue, the man said.

Both the first man and the firefighter were taken to hospital.