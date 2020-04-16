Person burnt in house fire on the Hauraki Plains

A person has suffered burns in a house fire in Hikutaia on the Hauraki Plains.

Emergency services were called to the fire on Factory Rd at 12.15am on Thursday, northern fire communications shift manager Craig Dally said.

The house was well ablaze when they arrived and seven crews attended the single-storey house fire.

All of the people were accounted for with one person suffering minor burns, Dally said.

Fire investigators would return to the house on Thursday to determine the cause of the fire.