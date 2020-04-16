Body found in Christchurch forest believed to be missing Japanese tourist

Sato's body was recovered in the Bottle Lake area following a suspected suicide on Wednesday evening.

A body has been found in a Christchurch forest believed to be that of missing Japanese tourist Tokuichi Sato.

﻿A police spokeswoman said a body was recovered in the Bottle Lake area.

While police have yet to confirm the person's identity, Stuff understands it is Sato, 77. It's understood his death is being treated as a suspected suicide.

POLICE/SUPPLIED Sato was last seen driving a white Toyota Hilux Ute with the registration JTD982 in Sockburn on February 28.

Police put out a release on Wednesday morning calling for information about Sato's whereabouts.

He was last seen driving a white Toyota Hilux Ute with the registration JTD982 in Sockburn, Christchurch, on February 28.

The ute was found on Broadpark Rd in New Brighton on April 3.