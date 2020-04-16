Alert level 3 explained: What can you do if and when the coronavirus lockdown is lifted?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives an explanation of any move to level 3, but stops short of announcing a move out of level 4.

New Zealand's four weeks of coronavirus lockdown could well end next week, but life will not be going back to normal.

While the decision about whether to move from level four to level three has yet to be made, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined what level three might look like on Thursday afternoon.

It asks people to restrict their movement, rather than simply stop it. The principle of reducing contact remains mostly in place.

Here are some questions answered – though more information on what's to come is expected over the weekend.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Life under Covid-19 alert level 3 will be at home but in a slightly larger 'bubble'

* Coronavirus alert levels: When can I travel around New Zealand?

* Coronavirus: Police to operate Covid-19 lockdown checkpoints stopping non-essential travellers

* Coronavirus: Path out of Covid-19 lockdown being charted, but experts say NZ not ready

PHYSICAL DISTANCING

Can I see anyone outside my bubble?

Not really. People should not be out visiting friends or relatives just because they miss them. However, small expansions of bubbles are allowed when necessary. The examples given by the prime minister included single people who wish to see their siblings, or families who need to add another caregiver. The principle of keeping these bubbles exclusive remains.

Can I visit my boyfriend or girlfriend at level three?

This is somewhat unclear. The idea is that you should not expand your bubble too far, or be reckless. Any expansions should be very tight and kept exclusive, but are allowed to stop isolation. The Government provides the example of caregivers being brought in, or a couple who live alone seeing one or two people who also live alone.

The overwhelming principle is to keep your bubble as small as possible and as exclusive as possible. You are essentially adding another person into your bubble when you visit them, as well as their entire bubble too.

Can my entire group of mates be my bubble?

Not if you don't live with them. "If people think they're going to go back to pre-Covid levels where they're having beers with their mates, they're not. That is a way off," police minister Stuart Nash told RNZ.

If we add grandparents to our bubble, can the kids still go to school?

Older people and other at-risk people can be added to these bubbles, but precautions should be taken. For example, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield advised that these people could be kept semi-isolated from the rest of the household, and children in those bubbles should not go to school.

Do social distancing rules still apply?

Yes, the two-metre distance between yourself and others – called social distancing – still applies. Ardern described the 2m rule as "the gold standard" for stopping infection. Congregations of people will still be broken up by the police.

What about gatherings?

Mass gatherings remain banned, and only at level two will indoor events of 100 people or outdoor events of 500 people be allowed.

However, under level three an exception has been made for funerals, tangihanga, and weddings. These events can be held with no more than 10 attendees, and on the condition there is no reception event, or food served.

CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF Playgrounds will continue to be closed at level three.

HEALTH

Can I visit people in the hospital?

This is not yet clear. A spokesman for the Ministry of Health said that guidance had not yet been developed, but it could well be up to individual DHBs to set requirements.

Will dentists and physios open for non-emergency work?

More detail on non-emergency medical treatment will be provided in the next 48 hours. The prime minister said individual DHBs were doing work on how to treat elective care at different alert levels, and she wanted some consistency across the country.

BUSINESS AND SHOPPING

Can I go to work?

Anyone who can work from home should continue to do so. But businesses that can operate safely are allowed to operate with workers, rather than just essential businesses. This means things like logging, manufacturing, construction, and home maintenance will be allowed, as long as they can operate with appropriate physical distancing.

Can I go to a cafe, or do I have to get takeaways?

Generally, retail and hospitality remains off limits, as it has too much of a risk of congregation. But food delivery, takeouts, and drive-throughs will be allowed, provided it can be done in a contactless way – that means over the phone, online, or by something like a drive-through.

What about shopping?

Delivery and click-and-collect will be allowed, but bricks and mortar retail shops will not be open. Shopping malls will remain closed also.

Can I get a haircut or my nails done?

No. Generally, businesses that require close physical contact with customers will not be permitted to open. So any haircut or manicure bookings will need to be delayed, again.

Can I drive further to my favourite supermarket?

The government advises staying local - and not to "travel from one side of a city to the other to go to a supermarket when there is a suitable one in your local area".

1 NEWS She says people should still limit their activity and only travel when necessary.

EDUCATION

Can my kids go to school?

It depends. Early childhood centres, and schools right up to year 10, will be available. But attendance will be voluntary, and people are encouraged to keep their kids home if possible. The idea is that school is there if parents cannot manage the kids as well as work, but it should not be seen as the best option. Kids who do go to school will be kept within one bubble while there.

How will schools make that work?

"Teachers are going to have to work out the best way to make it work," Nash told RNZ.

Will university campuses open?

Partially. Hands-on learning and research which cannot be done from home will be allowed to take place. But generally, learning should be completed from home.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF While more people will be allowed out of their homes for work, most people will still be required to stay at home at level three.

RECREATION

Can my kids play on the playground again?

No. The risk of transmission from playground equipment is still too high. Playgrounds within schools may be used by the children attending that school, however.

What about the gym?

Gyms will remain closed, as the risk of transmission on equipment is too high. Such businesses won't be permitted to open again until New Zealand enters alert level 2.

Can I go hunting, tramping, fishing, or surfing?

Hunting and multi-day tramps are certainly not permitted. As with level four, the premise is to keep to low-risk activities. So, a day hike is permitted if it's within your region and an easy trail you're familiar with. The same applies for mountain biking.

When it comes to the ocean, there's a fine line. Fishing from a wharf is acceptable, but fishing from coastal rocks is not. Experienced surfers can take to the waves, but if you're not experienced at any activity, now is not the time to take it up.

Ardern specified that motorised water activities, boating and jetskiing were not permitted.

What about mountain biking?

Mountain biking on easy trails is also allowed so long as riders are experienced and are familiar with the track.

Can I drive there?

People will be able to drive to parks and beaches within their region to go for a walk. You should drive as short a distance as you can - you must stay local.

"This could mean travelling outside your region if the nearest beach or park if it is still within a close distance to your home – for example travelling from Porirua to Paraparaumu," the government advice says.

But Nash warned: " I wouldn't expect you to jump in a car and drive for half an hour to get to the beach. I would think that'd be non-essential travel and therefore unnecessary, therefore outside the rules."

You still need to stay within your bubble when doing activities, you can't meet up with other friends, or do any team sports.

TRAVEL

Can I travel throughout New Zealand?

Certainly not. Travel between regions will not be permitted under alert level three unless you are an essential worker and your job requires it.

"This is not a time to take a holiday, travel between regions to celebrate birthdays," the government says.

There's a handful of caveats. If from the outset of the lockdown you were in the "wrong place" and you need to return home, this can be done. The Covid-19 website says, "You can only move once, and in one direction".

People will also be allowed to travel to and from the Cook Islands, Niue, and Tokelau once.

Travel between regions will also be allowed for going to school, shared bubble arrangements, relocating a house or business, for medical reasons, emergencies and to adhere to a court order.

Domestic flights should only be taken by essential workers, travelling for essential work.

Can I take a domestic flight to see a sick relative?

It is not clear. In general, flights are only allowed for essential services doing essential work. However, there may be some exemptions to the inter-region ban for "compassionate reasons".

Can I take public transport?

Public transport will be available, the government advice says. "You can use it to travel to work or school, but be aware there will be limited capacity. You should sit two metres away from other people on public transport."

1 NEWS Click and collect as well as drive-through services will be allowed.

HOUSING

Can I stay at my bach?

No, because again people are instructed to stay at home. Meaning if you live in Auckland, a trip to the Coromandel bach remains off the cards.

Ardern specified that, under level three, people could drive across town to go to work, but someone living in Hamilton would not be permitted to drive to Auckland.

Can I move house?

This appears to be allowed. Government advice is that relocating a home or business is one of the reasons people are allowed to travel between regions.

Can I sell my house, or buy or rent a new one?

The government says real estate agents can open, but should work from home if they can. "The agent can enter peoples homes, but not have customers in the office. You cannot run an open home."

Can I get a tradie in?

Home services can be delivered if it is safe to do so, like tradespeople for repairs or installations, the government says - but you must maintain your two metre separation within the house.