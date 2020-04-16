Firefighters mourn colleague Ben McLean, killed in stag attack near Invercargill

Invercargill firefighter Ben McLean was killed by a stag near Invercargill on Wednesday.

Invercargill firefighters are mourning their mate and colleague Ben McLean who died after being attacked by a stag on Wednesday.

Fire and Emergency area Manager Julian Tohiariki said McLean was a well-regarded and experienced senior firefighter within the Invercargill fire brigade for more than 43 years.

He helped fight a house fire in Invercargill the night before his death.

Tohiariki said it was a deeply sad time for the fire and emergency team in Southland and across New Zealand.

McLean played an active role within the brigade over his career.

"This was evident right up to the night before this tragic accident, where he was the pump operator/driver of the first arriving appliance at a significant structure fire in Invercargill.

"Ben was passionate about his farm in Makarewa where he had a number of different animals and always spoke with passion and affection about them and the lifestyle he had there."

Stuff understands McLean had deer on his small farm.

"This is a time for reflection for our local crews and over the coming days we will look to remember and mourn our mate," Tohiariki said.

The fire fighting organisation would support its people and McLean's family, where it could.

"We also ask you please respect our people's privacy at this time while they mourn the passing of their mate and colleague," Tohiariki said in his media statement.

In 2018, McLean told Stuff he became a firefighter in 1977, and worked as a volunteer in Tapanui before making a career for himself at the Invercargill Fire Station.

He had been to "a few thousand fires" but his drive to serve the community was what got him involved.

"We do the best we can. We're there to do the job so we do the job."

Police said they attended a rural address in Makarewa, north of Invercargill, around 6.10pm on Wednesday.

"Initial indications are that the man was attacked by a stag and suffered fatal injuries. The stag was put down," police said.

The circumstances of the man's death will be investigated on behalf of the coroner.

Police and fire services earlier said they had responded to an incident on Flora Road.

A fire spokesperson said the matter was under investigation by police. Fire services responded to the scene at about 6pm on Wednesday.

A St John spokesperson said the service was aware of the incident, but was unable to comment, citing the police investigation.