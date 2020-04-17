CCTV footage plea in case of missing Wellington man Jason Cambourn

The last-known CCTV footage of Jason Cambourn was brought forward by a store owner, from the day he was last seen - Monday, March 23 outside Bunnings Warehouse in Lyall Bay.

Clues to the whereabouts of Jason Cambourn are drying up as the search for the missing Wellington man nears one month.

But his family refuse to give up in the hopes of finding the 49 year old, dead or alive.

"It will never rest with me ... It'll always be there. I'll always look," his sister Vanessa Sercombe said.

Police still have no update on the case as at Friday, and the message remains for anybody who may have sightings or CCTV footage of Cambourn to come forward urgently.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Vanessa Sercombe is desperate for sightings of her missing brother Jason Cambourn.

Sercombe said there was a recent ray of hope - the owner of store Edwards Panel & Paint had recently come forward with what's believed to be the last-known CCTV images of Cambourn.

​It shows him exiting Bunnings Warehouse in Lyall Bay on the afternoon of Monday, March 23, before heading down a nearby walkway.

SUPPLIED Anybody with CCTV footage around the Wellington bay areas or Kilbirnie is urged to contact police.

Now the family is wondering whether anybody may have any dashcam footage from their cars, or whether stores in the areas of Kilbirnie, Oriental Bay or Lyall Bay may have CCTV footage so they can get a sense of his movements after he left the hardware store.

But they are aware the situation is a "time ticker". "CCTV only runs over itself a certain amount. Depending on people's systems ... it only holds certain amount before overrides. This is urgent."

For both his family and police, the search has been like "a needle in a haystack", Sercombe said - but they're determined to keep looking.

SUPPLIED Jason Cambourn's vehicle - like the one pictured - was found in Oriental Bay.

Detectives have been in contact with the family every day.

Previously Cambourn's car was discovered by police in Oriental Bay, and there's footage which confirms it was there about 3.20pm on March 23.

SUPPLIED People have been urged to sift through their own CCTV footage for any similar sightings.

"Even if all you've got is his car parked somewhere, it allows us to fill in a timeline. There are still heaps of question marks as to his movements."

A psychic had contacted Sercombe and told her that they believed Cambourn had fallen down somewhere.

Sercombe didn't think it was out of the question if he'd gone for a walk - "He's a walker, he's always been a walker ... he could have gone for a hike up the hill, something might have happened and he fell down. It's a possibility."

There were still no confirmed sightings of Cambourn past March 23, despite one report of a woman seeing someone she thought was Cambourn that Friday, March 27, in Kilbirnie behind a bus depot.

"Ideally I want him home alive, but never knowing what's happened to him means I'll never rest."

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Sercombe says the situation is like groundhog day for the whole family.

* Anybody with information or footage is urged to contact 105.