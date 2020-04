A police spokeswoman said the boy was found unattended on Yaldhurst Rd, Sockburn about 7am on Friday. (File photo).

A boy who was found wandering on a Christchurch road alone has been reunited with his family.

A police spokeswoman said the boy, who was thought to be 5 years old, was found on Yaldhurst Rd, Sockburn, about 7am on Friday.

The boy was reunited with his family shortly before 10am.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance," the spokeswoman said.