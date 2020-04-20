Petition for ECE and schools to stay shut in level 3 gains traction

﻿

A petition to keep schools and early childhood centres closed at alert level 3 is gaining traction online.

The Government is expected to announce whether the country will move to alert level 3 on Monday afternoon, but teachers are concerned schools will partially open.

Hamilton-based early childhood educator Hannah Swinkels​ has started an online petition asking the Government to keep schools closed.

She said it was impossible for educators to keep a physical distance from their students, and with no PPE provided to them, she was terrified at the possibility of returning to work.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: ECE centres beg Government to keep childcare centres closed under Level 3

* Coronavirus: What does level 3 mean for early childhood education and schools?

* Coronavirus: Number of new cases dips to 58, bringing total to 647

* Coronavirus: New supply chains to be set up for PPE demand

"My first feeling was that it doesn't feel right, just as a result of the rules for other businesses, and their safety regulations, compared to the ones for educators.

"Other essential workers, or people who are required to work face-to-face with people, they are given PPE, whereas we are not given PPE - the Government does not think it is necessary."

She wants to see schools and early childhood centres remain closed, and her petition asking the Government to rethink its position on partially opening schools, which she started on Friday, has almost 30,000 signatures.

She said she was overwhelmed by the response.

"My original goal was 10,000 signatures.

"I did create the petition, but without all those people it wouldn't have as much force."

SUPPLIED ECE teacher Hannah Swinkels has started a petition to keep schools closed during alert level 3.

The current advice to schools for alert level 3 is they can open for students up to year 10, allowing children who are not allowed to legally stay home by themselves a place to go while parents are at work.

Swinkels said parents should make other childcare arrangements, as essential workers had done during alert level 4.

"They can choose a buddy family."

She said this would decrease the number of bubbles children, parents and teachers are exposed to, as well as being easier to contact-race in the event of an outbreak.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the Government was aware of teachers' concerns and acknowledged physical distancing was difficult in an ECE setting.

Ross Giblin Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the decision to partially re-open schools and ECE centres was based on public health advice.

"Our approach to re-opening early childhood education centres is based on the latest Public Health advice.

"Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has said that our experience in New Zealand and overseas shows that covid-19 does not infect or affect children and teens in the same way it does adults."

He said the Government was asking parents who can keep their children at home to do so.

"Schools and ECEs will be given time after the decision is made to move from alert level 4 to alert level 3 to prepare.

"The Ministry of Education is working closely with those working in the sector to develop detailed guidance and we will be in a position to release it shortly."