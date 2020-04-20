Nurse chased to her car, Christchurch Hospital staff car park set to move further away

Nurses at Christchurch Hospital say their safety is under threat because of a lack of staff car parks near the building. (First published on November 5, 2019)

A nurse was startled by a man who jumped out and chased her to her car after she finished a shift at Christchurch Hospital.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) staff have previously raised safety concerns around the lack of parking near the hospital. In 2017, a nurse on her way to work was assaulted by a man who pressed what could have been a gun to her head. The following year a student nurse was robbed and assaulted by a man armed with a knife.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called just before 7pm on Sunday following a report a man had jumped out at a woman in Hagley Park and run after her.

"There were no reports of any injuries, however the woman was understandably shaken."

READ MORE:

* Student nurse robbed and assaulted in knife-point robbery near Christchurch's Hagley Park

* Warning issued after Christchurch Hospital nurse assaulted on her way to work

* Christchurch Hospital workers sacrifice sleep for car park 'scramble'

* Calls to open new car parks on Christchurch Hospital site now

Police failed to find the man on Sunday night, inquiries were ongoing and police were doing extra patrols in the area, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF After finishing her shift at Christchurch Hospital, a woman was chased by a man who jumped out at her in Hagley Park.

CDHB chief executive David Meates confirmed the woman was a nurse.

"The staff member made it to their car unharmed and drove back to the hospital campus where they received support from colleagues and security staff."

Patrols by security staff around Christchurch Hospital had been stepped up, Meates said,

"The staff member is doing well and we continue to support them."

Meates said the CDHB had taken several steps to improve parking for its staff where possible.

A night staff shuttle operated until 1am for staff to get from the hospital to staff car parks and cars parked near the hospital. When the shuttle wasn't running, staff were able to request a security escort to their cars nearby.

JOHN KIRK ANDERSON/STUFF Hospital staff have long expressed concerns about the lack of parking near Christchurch Hospital and Hagley Park.

The lack of parking has been an longstanding issue for patients and staff. The Ministry of Health has responsibility for developing a new multi-storey parking building near the hospital and had previously assured it would be completed in 2020, but work is still yet to start.

The latest incident comes as CDHB staff have been told they will soon lose access to the afternoon staff car park on St Asaph St.

The Crown needs the land for the metro sports facility, and there have been land swap discussions with the CDHB to attain it.

An Ōtākaro spokesman said the staff car park was originally meant to be handed over at the start of April, but as the national lockdown had stopped work on the metro sports site, the land had been kept available for CDHB staff.

Once alert level 4 ends next week and a start date for work on the site is known, Ōtākaro would give the CDHB 24 hours' notice to close the car park, the spokesman said.

Ōtākaro earlier made a piece of land on the corner of Stewart St and Moorhouse Ave available to the CDHB for extra parking.

The site is further away from the hospital and has space for about 180 cars.

"Work on a land swap/long-term parking alternative continues, but has naturally been disrupted by the Covid-19 response," the Ōtākaro spokesman said.