ASB internet banking and Eftpos systems down nationwide

ASB internet banking and Eftpos systems were down nationwide.

ASB customers nationwide were cut off from services due to "technical issues" for hours.

The bank's ATMs, Eftpos cards, and internet banking services are all affected.

A spokesperson issued an apology to customers and thanked them for their patience: "We're hoping to get full service restored as a matter of priority," she said.

However a Facebook post by the bank about 1am said "our systems and payments are back online again and we apologise for the disruption to everyone".

ASB customers saw an error message when trying to access their online banking.

Investigations have been hampered by the fact that the system failure has also affected the bank's internal communications.