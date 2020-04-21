Police searching for missing Auckland teen last seen walking his dog in Ōtāhuhu

17-year-old Stephen Singh-Heatley is described as Indian ethnicity and slim-build.

Police are concerned about the wellbeing of a teenager who went missing while walking his dog in Auckland.

Stephen Singh-Heatley, 17, was last seen leaving an address on Water St, in Ōtāhuhu, on Monday around 1am.

He was walking his dog, Ziggy, at the time.

A police spokesperson said Stephen's whereabouts since then were unknown and police enquiries in the area and search and rescue staff have been unable to find him.

Enquiries continue in Ōtāhuhu on Tuesday.

"Police and Stephen's family have concerns for his wellbeing and we are appealing for anyone with sightings of Stephen or information about his whereabouts to contact us immediately," a spokesperson said.

SUPPLIED Ziggy is a tan-coloured Staffordshire-cross breed, with a white chest and paws.

Stephen is described as being of Indian ethnicity and having a slim build.

Ziggy is a tan-coloured Staffordshire-cross breed, with a white chest and paws.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police by phoning 105, quoting file number 200420/6609.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.