Coronavirus: Ministry reports third day of no new cases in Southern DHB area

The Ministry of Health has announced a third day of no new Coronavirus cases the Southern District Health Board area on Tuesday.

This mean the number of Covid-19 cases in Southland and Otago remains at 216.

The cluster related to the wedding reception held in Bluff remains the biggest in the country with 98 cases.

Two new cases have been linked to the cluster in the past day, but 61 people in the cluster have recovered from the virus, the ministry reports.

The baby boy from Southland who was identified as probable case on Saturday is still listed as a probable case.

This means he has displayed symptoms associated with Covid-19, but has not yet been confirmed as a positive case.

A probable case is one without a positive laboratory result, but which is treated like a confirmed case based on its exposure history and clinical symptoms.

Nationally five new cases were announced on Tuesday, bringing the national total of probable and confirmed cases to 1445.

The death toll from the virus has grown to 13.

Director-General of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the woman, in her 70s, was a resident at St Margaret's residential aged care facility in Auckland and died at Waitakere Hospital on Monday.

There are 12 patients are in hospital across the country, including one patient who is in intensive care at Dunedin Hospital.

Bloomfield said the national number of recovered cases had grown to 1006.