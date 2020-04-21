Coronavirus: Auckland Transport readies more buses and roadworks for Alert Level 3

Auckland buses will return to almost normal weekday frequency under Level 3 from April 28

Buses will run more frequently and 160 transport-related projects will resume construction across Auckland when the coronavirus alert relaxes to level 3 from April 28.

Auckland Transport (AT) is warning of much busier roads as freight traffic can return to normal, building and construction work resumes, and more people will be commuting to work.

The agency has urged those using public transport to avoid peak times if possible, so social distancing can be maintained, especially on buses.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland's Inner Link bus route has a new electric bus as part of their fleet.

Services will continue to run fare-free, and other Covid-19 measures, such as rear-door boarding for buses, and special cleaning, will continue.

Public Transport patronage in Auckland settled at only 6 per cent of normal during the tight level 4 lockdown restrictions, and while numbers are expected to pick up under level 3, a big shift is not expected.

On the first day of Level 4, 9,644 trips were taken on Auckland's buses, the most popular mode of public transport, compared with nearly 300,000 on the same day a year ago.

Trains, which serve major essential services such as Middlemore and Auckland hospitals, were down 96 per cent to 3,038 from 82,060.

The combined total has since picked up to 17.500 per weekday.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Alert level 3 will mean more frequent buses in Auckland but a requirement to keep space between passengers.

The resumption of work on AT's 160 project sites, will occur as contactors meet safety requirements.

"Under Alert Level 3, we will be able to restart planned work such as resealing of roads and footpath repairs," said AT in a statement.

AT urged caution as the volume and mix of traffic changed on Tuesday.

"It's important for Aucklanders to remain safe and be aware of other road users while walking, cycling or using personal vehicles for their essential movement," it said.

On-street parking and in AT's off-street car parks will continue to be free and without time restriction, but the agency will be reviewing this as level 3 progresses.

Leisure boating and activities on the water such as jet skiing are still not allowed under alert level 3.

Outside AT's list of construction projects, work will also resume on the $4.4 billion City Rail Link on downtown Albert Street, and near Karangahape Road and Mt Eden Train Station.