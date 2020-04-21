Coronavirus: Auckland rest home staff reeling after woman dies of Covid-19

Residents from Auckland rest home CHT St Margarets linked to a coronavirus cluster are taken in ambulances to Waitakere Hospital on Friday evening.

Auckland rest home staff are reeling after a woman in her 70s who lived at their facility died of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health confirmed she died after being taken to Waitākere Hospital from CHT St Margarets Rest Home and Hospital in Te Atatū on Friday.

The woman was in her 70s and had underlying health conditions, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said. She died on Monday.

There have now been 13 deaths from Covid-19 in New Zealand.

On Friday, Waitematā District Health Board said about 20 residents of CHT St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home in Te Atatū would be taken to Waitākere Hospital to help with staffing shortage issues.

CHT chief executive Max Robins told Stuff on Tuesday it was a difficult time for staff at the home, several of whom had been stood down as a precautionary measure after close contact with confirmed cases.

"It's been fairly horrendous for the staff."

He then supplied a brief statement confirming the death of the Covid-19 positive woman on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm that one of our CHT St Margarets residents passed away at Waitakere Hospital yesterday. This resident was a woman in her 70s who was Covid-19 positive and she also had underlying health issues.

"Our entire team would like to extend our heartfelt sympathy to her family during this very difficult time."

He declined to provide further information, citing family privacy.

A number of the residents that were transferred on Friday, including the woman who died, tested positive for the virus.

There are now 25 cases of the virus linked to the rest home.

On Saturday, the DHB said some of the now 15 residents that had been transferred required medical support.

Robins said staff and residents confirmed as positive or probable cases were now part of a larger cluster.

"As with some other clusters around the country, this one includes people from both within CHT St Margarets and also in the community, all linked by transmission," Robins said in a statement to Checkpoint.

A number of St Margarets' staff members had been stood down and put into precautionary self isolation due to close contact with confirmed Covid-19 cases, the DHB said.

"This has impacted the facility's ability to maintain a full staffing roster.

"It is intended that the residents will return to St Margarets once staff have returned to work following isolation."

Waitematā DHB said its staff's thoughts and prayers are with the woman's family and friends at this time.

"We are all saddened by their loss and ask that the family's privacy is respected as they mourn the passing of their loved one," the DHB said.