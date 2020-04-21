Coronavirus: 'He was a son that taught us so much' - parents mourn Kiwi who died in Peru

A family photo of Edward Storey. Storey was "highly intelligent", compassionate, funny and private, his parents say.

Under a large walnut tree at their Te Awamutu property, a gentle fantail perches on a branch looking inquisitively at the world.

"That fantail has been around for the past two days, I believe it's Edward, telling me off," Delysse Storey says with a smile.

Keith and Delysse Storey are mourning the loss of their 49-year-old son, Edward Spencer Storey, believed to have died from Covid-19 in Peru.

With a "thirst for knowledge" and deeply spiritual nature, Edward loved to travel. He was on an overseas adventure to celebrate his 50th birthday when he died alone in a rented flat.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Keith and Delysse Storey, parents of Edward Spencer Storey, who was believed to have died of Covid-19 in Peru.

He had been in Thailand before Peru, then walking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu in March, until his trek was shut-down and he was forced to stay in Cusco in an apartment, waiting to board a mercy flight back to New Zealand.

The family found out he was dead on April 17.

Some confusion remains about Covid-19 test results from Peruvian authorities, Keith said, with one saying Edward tested Covid-19 positive, and another test result reportedly coming back negative. The family knew an autopsy was soon underway, Keith said.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that a New Zealander had died in Peru.

What is clear for the Storeys is they want Edward home.

"He was a son that taught us so much," Delysse said.

"He was the most incredibly incredibly spiritual person, it was always about other people, rather than himself," she said.

Edward was "highly intelligent", Delysse said, having been Head Boy at King's College in Auckland, then working in IT in Wellington.

He had been involved in robotics and satellite communication throughout his career.

Delysse still has Edward's most prized possessions, his "books and boots", as he loved tramping and reading.

Classic editions of Tolkien, as well as series on mathematics, were among his favourites.

"He had said 'mum will you look after my boots, I'll get them when I come back'."

Despite his intelligence, Edward was very compassionate, humble and private, never boasting about his gifts, Keith said.

"He didn't want a gravestone, he just wanted his ashes scattered," Delysse said.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF The pair of beloved boots Edward left at his parents place in Te Awamutu before heading off overseas.

He had been very interested in Peru, and had recently told his mum that he had bought some traditional colourful woollen hats for family.

She had received Edward's last text message on April 7, when he told her a flight back to New Zealand sounded promising.

"I kept asking 'where are you? where are you? where are you?' " she said.

"I loved him so much."

He was loved just as much by his two brothers Fraser and Scott, and sister Kate, Delysse said.

Recently Delysse had sent a letter to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern thanking the government for their efforts getting New Zealanders overseas home during the Covid-19 crisis.

"Even though my son did not come home, all the people throughout the world are going through the same thing.

"You can't see people, or bury people, or have a funeral, but we are not alone."