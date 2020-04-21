Christchurch nurse makes 'honest mistake' in chasing incident

Hospital staff have long expressed concerns about the lack of parking near Christchurch Hospital and Hagley Park.

Police say a case of "mistaken identity" led to a Christchurch nurse reporting a man who chased her to her car on Sunday evening.

The nurse was startled when a man allegedly jumped out and chased her to her car after she finished a shift at Christchurch Hospital.

Police said officers were called about the incident just before 7pm on Sunday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF After finishing her shift at Christchurch Hospital, a woman was reportedly chased by a man to her car. Police now say the incident was a case of "mistaken identity."

They later reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed no chasing or sinister behaviour had occurred.

"We are not criticising the nurse, it just seems to be a case of mistaken identity on her part," a police spokeswoman said.

The man had been running back to his car and the nurse mistakenly thought she was being chased. The man ran back to his car and drove away.

"This is an honest mistake. We just want to make sure people don't think there's a person out there chasing people to their cars."

Police would still carry out regular patrols in the area for reassurance, the spokeswoman said.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ Nurses at Christchurch Hospital say their safety is under threat because of a lack of staff car parks near the building. (First published on November 5, 2019)

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) staff have previously raised safety concerns about the lack of parking near the hospital. In 2017, a nurse on her way to work was assaulted by a man who pressed what could have been a gun to her head. The following year a student nurse was robbed and assaulted by a man armed with a knife.

The Ministry of Health is developing a new multi-storey parking building near the hospital, but work has still not started.

CDHB chief executive David Meates said patrols by security staff around Christchurch Hospital had been stepped up, and a shuttle operated until 1am to get staff to their cars parked nearby.​ After 1am, staff could request a security guard escort them to their car.