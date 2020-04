Firefighters attended a large fire in the Wellington suburb of Island Bay.

Firefighters battled a large blaze in Island Bay, Wellington, on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire, on Mt Albert Road, measured 50sqm.

Three trucks attended the blaze, and it was brought under control quickly.

Crews were still on scene at 5pm, dampening down the area.

No one was injured in the fire, and no property was damaged.