Anzac Day: Soldier's attempt to escape World War I with petrol injection

A New Zealand soldier injected his knee with petrol in an attempt to fake an injury and leave the front lines during World War I.

Leonard Johnson, known as Jim, was court martialled for his actions to try and be pulled from the Western Front after a doctor saw through his trick.

His granddaughter, Cheryl Wrigley, discovered the incident in his military records and said it gave her a sense of how resourceful Johnson was.

Cheryl Wrigley Jim Johnson’s military records reveal he found a syringe and injected his knee with petrol to try and escape the Western Front.

"I never met my grandfather, he died before I was born. But my mum told me he would tell her terrible, harrowing stories of the war," she said.

Johnson, who was born in Picton, enlisted in the army in 1916 when he was just 22.

He was a private in the 2nd Canterbury Battalion, 12th Nelson Regiment and served for more than two years on the Western Front.

Cheryl Wrigley Johnson’s military records have helped his granddaughter understand the war and how resourceful Johnson was.

Wrigley accessed Johnson’s military records through genealogy company Ancestry and uncovered a "vivid and human" story from February 13, 1918.

"We always knew he had been court martialled for injuring himself, but we just imagined he had accidentally shot himself," she said.

Johnson’s records revealed he was guilty of "skillfully injuring himself with the attempt thereby to render himself unfit for service in that he injected petrol by means of a syringe into his right knee".

He was sentenced to 90 days of field punishment for his actions.

Wrigley said the records helped her understand more about her grandfather as well as the atrocities of war.

"On one hand it gives me a sense of just how gruelling and awful it must have been for soldiers on the Western Front," the Auckland woman said.

"But on the other it shows just how typical and resourceful my grandfather was, I mean where would you find a syringe?"

The Western Front was the main theatre of war during World War I and Johnson would have been present during the Spring Offensive, which was Germany's last great offensive to try and win the war.

Ancestry spokesman Jason Reeve said the database’s millions of individual military records are a valuable resource to anyone wishing to find out more about their family history.

"The information in these military history records offers fascinating insight into New Zealand's past, and the role New Zealanders played in some of the most significant military events from 1840 to 1945," he said.

Johnson survived the war and later married and had four children. He declined to complete the paperwork required for a bestowal of the British War Medal and Illuminated Certificate of Service.

He died in 1963 at the age of 69.