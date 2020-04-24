Left-wing Green faction wants to axe co-leader James Shaw, and Eugenie Sage and Chlöe Swarbrick

A small group of left-wing Green Party members want co-leader James Shaw, as well as high profile MP Chlöe Swarbrick and Minister Eugenie Sage out of Parliament by placing them in an unwinnable position on the party list.

The Green Party is currently drawing up its party list for the 2020 election.

The ranking of the list is voted on by members in two different stages; first by delegates at a conference for an initial list and then by thousands of Green Party members closer to the election.

An initial list is now before members for voting. It ranks Shaw second, with co-leader Marama Davidson first. Conservation Minister Sage is at four on that list with Swarbrick is at seven.

The Green Left, a network of left-wing members of the Green Party, has sent an email to its members with a proposed list ranking, which it recommends members follow when submitting ballots on the list that's been sent out to members.

The group is tiny, possibly representing fewer than 100 current members and their efforts to shape the final list exactly as they want it will almost certainly be unsuccessful. The faction wasn't able to get their complete wish list in the party delegate vote earlier this year that drew up the initial rankings. That vote reaffirmed the high rankings of sitting MPs.

Shaw, Swarbrick and Sage are missing from the 12 person list completely, meaning they'd be placed so far down the list that they would be unlikely to make it back into Parliament after the next election.

Davidson is ranked first, with Justice undersecretary Jan Logie in second place.

Newcomer Teanau Tuiono ranked third, echoing his high placing on the initial list, where he was put in fifth place.

SUPPLIED A faction of the Green Party has released a list ranking that could unseat co-leader James Shaw.

Auckland Action Against Poverty co-convener Ricardo Menéndez March is ranked fifth, with Associate Transport Minister Julie Anne Genter in sixth place.

The only other sitting MP on the list is Golriz Ghahraman at 11th place, meaning she too would likely be out of Parliament.

Green Party General Secretary Gwen Shaw said that "networks can be established within the party but the List Ranking is done by member ballot, which is one member one vote. There are no additional votes for any sub-group of the party".

She said that the wider party membership had been supportive.

"We've been heartened by the broader Party's support of our current MPs mahi, with the draft list by branch delegates showing them all supported to re-enter parliament next term," she said.

SUPPLIED Teanau Tuiono looks set to make it to Parliament after the 2020 election.

"We're proud of our MPs track record in government addressing inequality, and ensuring climate action and thriving nature.

"This work includes the introduction of the zero carbon bill, a progressive home ownership scheme, the largest increase to DOC funding in one term ever, compassionate drug law reform, an increase to the refugee quota, amongst many other things."

There were around 6500 members of the Green Party when numbers were last publicly discussed.

Some well-known left-wing members of the Green Party have been critical of the compromises it has made in Government, notably the waka jumping legislation.

They've also urged it to go faster on its more left-wing initiatives. High profile member Jack McDonald, himself a former candidate. had a public falling-out with the party around the time of its conference last year.

But the Green Party's polling has remained stable during its time in Government.

GRANT MATTHEW/STUFF Jack McDonald (centre) had a widely publicised falling-out with the party leadership.

While left-wing members will try to pull the party list in their direction, they're likely to be balanced by other members.

The final list will likely give some indication as to the extent of the dissatisfaction, showing whether it's widespread or simply the amplified discontent of radical members who are out of step with a more moderate membership.

The Green Left rankings are:

1) Marama Davidson

2) Jan Logie

3) Teanau Tuiono

4) Elizabeth Kerekere

5) Ricardo Menéndez March

6) Julie Anne Genter

​7) Lourdes Vano

8) Jack Brazil

9) Steve Abel

10) Kyle MacDonald

11) Golriz Ghahraman

12) Kaya Sparke